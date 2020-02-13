Govt invokes Section 144 for mandatory tenant verification

Panaji: North Goa district collector R Menaka on Monday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, making mandatory for guesthouse owners and hoteliers to strictly check antecedents of their guests.

The order says that Section 144 has been imposed in view of the prevailing situation in the country and intelligence inputs regarding possible terror threats along the western coast of India and the possibility of antisocial elements with an intention of committing crime in Goa.

The order imposing Section 144 will be in effect for 60 days up to April 10, unless withdrawn earlier.

The order says that it is absolutely necessary to take speedy measures to prevent danger to human life and to thwart and prevent any type of terrorist activities which may affect the security of the state and create disturbance of public order.

The order says that the owners of houses, buildings, flats and other residential accommodations and the owners/management of all hotels, lodging and boarding, private guesthouses, paying guest accommodation of religious bodies are hereby required strictly to verify the antecedents of all the persons before letting out their premises on lease, rent or on hire basis to such persons.

The order further says that any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.