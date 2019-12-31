Govt hushing up probe into deaths at EDM venue: Oppn

Panaji/Margao: The Congress party on Monday accused the government of ‘hushing up’ the probe into death of three youth who are alleged to have died due to drug overdose at the venue of the electronic dance music (EDM) festival at Vagator.

“The government is trying to hush-up things. They are waiting for viscera report to ascertain the cause of the death reported at the venue of the EDM. I feel the more it is delayed there is a high possibility of diluting the exact cause of the deaths,” said party spokesperson Trajano D’Mello addressing a press conference in Panaji.

Two youth hailing from Andhra Pradesh and one from Bengaluru have died during the last two days of the festival.

He said that the reports of tourists dying at EDM venue have been published by print media worldwide, adding that EDM is bringing a bad name to Goa as not only as a city of sin but a city of death.

“Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar is claiming that the hotel industry has earned Rs 250 crore from the festival. How did he get the figures? Hoteliers themselves don’t know what the turnover is. They say they are still working on it,” D’Mello said.

He reiterated his demand to constitute a special investigating team (SIT) under a High Court judge to conduct a detailed probe in

the matter.

Seeking a fair probe, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat demanded that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant issue directions to authorities to send the viscera of the three persons who died at the EDM venue to Hyderabad for proper examination and to establish the truth.

“I strongly demand that the chief minister send the viscera of the three victims, to Hyderabad for examination as the Goa police has come out with a statement ruling out drug overdose as cause of the deaths. During my tenure also, EDM event was held, but there were no death,’’ he added.

Kamat said that it is high time that the government makes the information public about how the seized drugs are being disposed of.

“Drugs are becoming a serious problem for the state particularly the youth. If the government does not take appropriate steps to eradicate it now, the gen-next would be on an absolute dangerous path,’’ he

said.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Elvis Gomes said that the year will end with result of the ‘misdeeds’ done in darkness becoming visible through a show of ‘culture of death’ at the EDM festival.

“The state is now infamous for beckoning 3 unsuspecting youth and killing them for money. This is the tourism that Goa is now known for,” said Gomes.