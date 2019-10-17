Govt drops idea of having Margao bus stand project on PPP model

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Dropping the idea of taking up the construction work of new bus stand in Margao on public-private partnership basis, the state government has decided to take up the project through its own

funds.

The discussion on taking forward the new bus stand project in Margao was held in a meeting at Secretariat, which was chaired by the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The meeting was attended by the Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, Leader of Opposition and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat, Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai, chairman of Kadamba Transport Corporation Carlos Almeida and officials of Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC).

Speaking to media after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the ambitious project of constructing the new bus stand in Margao would be taken up in a phased manner.

“We have dropped the idea of having the project on PPP model. The bus stand project in Margao would be taken up in a phased manner. The first phase will comprise of bus stand and parking facility which will be costing Rs 70 crore,” he said.

Sawant informed that the work of rest of the phases would be taken up later, adding that, the bus stand will be built on the existing structure and a revenue model has been worked out by way of leasing out shops under the project.

Meanwhile, a primary discussion was held on the Sonsoddo garbage issue on Wednesday between the Chief Minister Sawant, Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo, Margao and Fatorda MLAs.

In order to find out permanent solution to Sonsoddo garbage dump issue, the government has decided to hold a crucial meeting of the high powered committee headed by the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant before October 25.

The Minister Lobo informed that a discussion on Sonsoddo issue was held in the meeting that took place between him, the Chief Minister and Fatorda MLA.

“Chief Minister has said that he will convene a meeting of the high-powered committee before October 25,” he added.