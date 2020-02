Govt does not have priorities in place: Sudin on ZP

The government does not have its priorities right, MGP Supremo Sudin Dhavalikar said on Friday condemning the decision to postpone the election dates. He also gave a deadline till the 15 of Febraury for the government to notify the reserved wards.

The government had recently changed the dates of the ZP elections from 15th of March to 22 of March. Also the reservations had not been finalised.