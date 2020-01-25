Govt considering more incentives for industries employing Goans: CM

NT NETWORK

Vasco

Stating that the state government is focusing on providing jobs to the locals and sons of the soil in the industrial units in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the government is considering to provide more incentives to private industries in the forthcoming budget, mainly for engaging Goan people.

He said this on Wednesday while speaking to a large gathering after inaugurating the Sierra Circuits (India) Pvt Ltd at Verna industrial estate in the presence of Minister for Transport Mauvin Godinho, founder and chairman of Sierra Circuits Kenneth Bahl, vice chairman Swaran Bala Bahl, executive director Nilesh Parate, director Naveen Rai and others. Sierra Circuits Pvt Ltd, a California-based company, specialises in PCB manufacturing and assembly and high-density interconnect technology.

“We are thinking of providing more incentives to those industries and companies that are engaging Goan people. We are thinking of doing so in the coming budget because we want more youth to be engaged by private industries as there is manpower and technical expertise available in the state,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister said that “the industries at Verna and other areas are facing a lot of problems including that of power connections, land-related and so on. The government will resolve all these problems. For those interested in setting up units in Goa, my office will personally monitor and ensure that there is no hurdle for anyone in any government department. The Industrial Promotion Board (IPB) is taking care of all the new companies, while problems of the existing companies will also be resolved.”

“We are focusing on the ease of doing business that will benefit existing units as well as those that are looking to set up units in Goa,” informed Sawant, adding, “The state government is looking forward to having green industry, IT industry and new technology industry.”