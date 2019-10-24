Govt committed to tourists’ safety: CM

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the government is committed to ensure safety and security of the tourists visiting the state.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Goa International Travel Mart held at a starred hotel in Arpora, Sawant said, “My government is concerned about the safety of the tourists, and it is our priority.”

The government will ensure safety of tourists right from their arrival till the time they leave the state, he said, adding that “we have roped in lifeguard agency and have dedicated tourists security force”.

Sawant maintained that half of the population of Goa is now solely dependent on the tourism industry after the closure of mining operations in the state, adding that efforts are being made to promote Goa worldwide.

“We are in the process of adding more value to the industry by focusing on medical and hinterland tourism for which necessary changes are being made in the laws,” he disclosed.

Sawant said that good ties with different nations and good relations between two states help develop a place like Goa as a world tourism destination.

“We seek cooperation from you to take forward business proposals and investment to boost the tourism sector in the state,” Sawant said, appealing to the participants of the GITM 2019.

This is a prestigious B2B event aims at bringing together travel companies, hoteliers, operators of eco-tourism, adventure, wildlife tourism, nightlife, event managers, wedding planners, and wellness and other leisure enterprises.

Around 120 international ‘buyers’ and over 160 domestic ‘buyers’ are participating in the mega event. This is also graced by international media, around 25 bloggers as well as around 35 domestic media persons from travel trade to cover the event.

The B2B event is taking place at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium at Taleigao from October 24 and October 25.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar said, “This event has big benefits in store for exhibitors and the buyers.”

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa president Savio Messias thanked the Chief Minister for getting clearance from the Indian Navy for special slots for the arrival of chartered flights at the Dabolim airport.

He said that with this clearance around 7,500 tourists will come to Goa and additional chartered flights will land every week during this season.

During the event a promotional film on Goa was launched by the Chief Minister.