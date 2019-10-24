Thursday , 24 October 2019
Govt committed to tourists’ safety: CM

October 24, 2019 Goa News 11 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the  government is committed to ensure safety and security of the tourists visiting the state.

Speaking  at the inaugural function of the Goa International Travel Mart  held at a starred hotel in Arpora, Sawant said, “My government is concerned about the safety of the tourists, and it is our priority.”

The government will ensure safety of tourists right from their arrival till the time they leave the state, he said, adding  that “we have roped in lifeguard agency and have dedicated tourists security force”.

Sawant maintained that half of the population of Goa is now solely dependent on the tourism industry after the closure of mining operations in the state, adding that  efforts are being made to promote Goa worldwide.

“We are in the process of adding more value to the industry by focusing on medical and hinterland tourism for which necessary changes are being made in the laws,” he disclosed.

Sawant said that good ties  with different nations and good relations between two states help develop a place like Goa as a world tourism destination.

“We seek cooperation from you to  take forward business proposals and investment to boost the tourism sector in the state,” Sawant  said, appealing to the participants of the GITM 2019.

This is a prestigious B2B event  aims at  bringing together travel companies, hoteliers, operators of  eco-tourism, adventure, wildlife tourism, nightlife, event managers, wedding planners, and wellness and other leisure enterprises.

Around 120 international ‘buyers’ and over 160 domestic ‘buyers’ are participating in the mega event. This is also graced by international media, around  25 bloggers  as well as  around 35 domestic media persons  from travel trade to cover the event.

The B2B event is   taking place at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium at Taleigao from  October 24 and October 25.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar said, “This event has big benefits in store for exhibitors and the buyers.”

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa president Savio Messias thanked the Chief Minister for getting clearance from the Indian Navy for special slots for the arrival of chartered flights at the Dabolim airport.

He said that with this clearance around 7,500 tourists will come to Goa and additional chartered  flights will land every week during this season.

During the event a promotional film on Goa was launched by the Chief Minister.

