Govt bows down before Melaulim villagers, excludes 45k sq mtrs of land from IIT

Government bowed down and took a step back before the Melaulim villagers protests. The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the government will remove 45,000 square meters of land from the proposed IIT-Guleli project. Cabinet has also approved the Goa Infrastructure Telecom Policy 2020 on mobile towers. Now no permission will be required from local bodies to install towers, said the Chief Minister.

The proposed IIT-Guleli project in Shel-Melaulim had generated lot of heat. People were up in arms saying they did not want the project in their village. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the cabinet has decided that out 10 lakh square meters of land meant for IIT, 45,000 square meters of land would be excluded from the project. This includes the area where a temple is situated. However, the CM reminded the protesters that the land was revenue land.