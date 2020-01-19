Governor says state has a formula to restart mining

Panaji : Stating that the Goa government has some formula for restarting mining activities in the state, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that he has requested Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah last week to discuss the issue with state government representatives, and support implementation of the particular formula, so that Goa goes a long way on the road to prosperity.

“I have discussed the mining issue with the Centre; and looking at the approach of the central government towards this issue, I am confident that the particular issue will be solved soon,” he noted.

Malik also appealed to political parties active in the state as well as the stakeholders to work in a united manner for finding a solution to the mining as well as Mhadei issues.

“Goa will be the winner on the mining as well as Mhadei fronts if all get together as Goans, leaving aside their differences,” he added.

The Governor said that he has already discussed the mining issue with the Centre, adding that the state is moving in right direction on these issues.

“The Opposition parties need to support the government for finding a solution to the mining as well as Mhadei issues,” he reiterated.

Speaking at the 45th Giants International Convention in the city, the Governor said that nearly 1.5 lakh families in Goa have been sitting idle due to the closure of mining activities, as also the state has been facing huge losses to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore per annum.

Malik lamented that the high-end tourism has been affected in Goa.

“We can’t totally depend on the tourism sector as we have been experiencing its highs and lows for the past few years,” he added.