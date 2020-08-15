Governor says efforts on to resume mining

Panaji: Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday maintained that the mining issue would be resolved either through court or legislative action. Malik told the reporters on Friday that he is aware of the fact that mental wellbeing of mining dependants is under stress, which is a cause of concern.

On Thursday, representatives of 27 village panchayats from the mining belt met the Governor demanding his intervention in restarting the mining industry, which has been closed since February 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

“I do admit that many people have suffered due to the mining closure. I told them (the delegation of the panchayats) that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is making all efforts for resuming the mining industry in the state. I also support the Chief Minister to resolve the issue soon,” he said.

The Governor said that he and Sawant have been trying to make sure that the mining industry resumes “either through court or legislative action”.

“The issue is before the court. But the state government is also working to find a political solution through legislative means. I am satisfied with the attempts being made by the Chief Minister. I am also there to support the Chief Minister,” Malik said.

“The resumption of mining operations is very important for the development of Goa,” he reckoned, adding that the mining closure has affected the state’s development as there are lesser avenues for revenue generation.

The Governor also said that we should preserve the environment, but it should not be done at the cost of the livelihood of the people.