Governor hosts reception

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Governor Satya Pal Malik hosted a reception on the occasion of India’s, 74th Independence Day at Raj Bhavan Dona Paula on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho; Member of Parliam ent, South, Francisco Sardinha; Chief Secretary Parimal Rai; spouse of Chief Minister S P Sawant; MLAs Glen Ticlo, Alina Saldanha; Mayor of CCP Uday Madakaikar, Secretary to Governor Rupesh Thakur, heads of various

government departments, secretaries and undersecretaries to the government were among those present on the occasion.

COVID warriors of the state were also invited for the prestigious

function.

Priyavrat Patil from Rivona who was commended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning a gold medal in Ved Bhashya at 2018 National Competition and a silver medal in Vyakran in 2017 was felicitated at the hands of the Governor.

Patil has passed all 14 levels of Tenali Shastra exam in just 2 years, which usually takes around 7 years.

He was awarded a cheque of Rs 50,000 as a token

of appreciation.