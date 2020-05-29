Governor, CM extend Statehood Day greetings

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Governor Satyapal Malik and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant have extended greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of Goa Statehood Day.

In his message, the Governor has said, “30th May is when Goa ceased to be a Union Territory and became the 25th state of the Union of India.”

“30th May is the result of the struggle by the Goans, for protecting their separate identity as Goans and therefore this day is of historic importance. It was on 30th of May, 1987 that erstwhile Union Territory of Goa was accorded status of State through the Constitution (56th Amendment) Act, 1987.

“Today, we look back with great satisfaction at the achievements made by the state in different fields,” the Governor says.

The Governor adds, “Currently the entire world is hit by the pandemic, COVID-19. Entire India is also under lockdown to contain its spread and outbreak. The pandemic has not spared the state of Goa too. But I am happy that the state government is taking utmost care and precautions to contain its spreads, and has been successful in handling this pandemic in the most effective way so far.”

In his message, the Chief Minister said that “attainment of Statehood symbolised the resolve and zeal of Goans to shoulder higher levels of political responsibility to further the cause of accelerated socio-economic development and cultural advancement.”

“Together let us continue to obey the safety guidelines, adhere to social distancing norms, wear a face mask to fight against coronavirus and strengthen our solidarity. Together, let us work towards a better and prosperous Goa,” the Chief Minister says.