Governor, CM, Archbishop extend Eid greetings

Panaji: Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant have conveyed greetings and best wishes to the people of the state and specially brethren of the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, the Governor has said that this festival marks the end of Ramadan which is a holy month of fasting.

“Eid-ul-Fitr is a time for Muslims to give charity to those in need and to celebrate with family and friends the completion of a month of blessings and joy. It is a festival of love and goodwill. It gives us a message to love all and hate none. It teaches us brotherhood and peaceful co-existence. It exhorts us to bid goodbye to hatred, jealousy and enmity and bring in an era of love, sympathy and brotherhood,” he said.

The Governor further said that Goa is traditionally a peaceful state, where people of different faiths live in harmony and mutual understanding.

“I appeal to the people of Goa to steadfastly maintain this rich legacy. Further as the entire country is facing the pandemic Covid-19, I appeal everyone to celebrate the festival and offer prayer from their respective homes without disregarding the social distancing measures,” he concluded.

The Chief Minister, in his message, said that Eid-ul-Fitr infuses the spirit of fraternity, brotherhood and harmony. The Chief Minister appealed to adopt self-health protection and celebrate the festival.

Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao, on behalf of the Catholic community of Goa and Daman, has also conveyed his heartiest greetings to Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“We unite ourselves to our Muslim brothers and sisters on this festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, as they pray for God’s forgiveness, mercy, peace and blessings for all living beings across the world and specially our country. In this difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic we extend our hands in solidarity with them, to promote genuine love and care, especially to the needy, lived in friendship with God, the source of all human relationship. Last, but not the least, we pray to God that this celebration may spread joy to all,” said the Archbishop.