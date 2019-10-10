Government is stable, will complete its full term, says CM

Panaji/Margao: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, reacting to Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai’s statements, has said that his government is stable and he is not concerned about what Goa Forward Party leader has said.

Sawant said that some individuals were disturbed over the popularity and good performance of his government and, hence, making statements against the government.

“The public in Goa has started liking our work and performance. We are confident of government’s stability and it will complete its full term,” he had said, while speaking on the sidelines of the 39th anniversary function of Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited.

“Few people are disturbed due to good performance of Sawant-led government. I do not know who they are. It gives them sleepless nights,” Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho also said.

Fatorda legislator Vijay Sardesai had stated that he did not know whether supporting the Pramod Sawant-led government was his mistake and that he was seeking an answer.

“I am seeking an answer to all these questions-whether I did the right thing in supporting the Manohar Parrikar government and later Pramod Sawant government, seeing the backstabbing,” Sardesai had said. Sardesai said that Delhi leaders of the BJP needed to answer his questions.

He said that a lot of development was carried out in Fatorda when he was in ‘power’ and added if the government sidelines the proposed development works in Fatorda he knows how to get them done.

Sardesai had served in the Manohar Parrikar government as one of the main alliance partners. Later he continued his support to Pramod Sawant government, however, Sawant sacked all the three ministers of Goa Forward Party including Sardesai after ten Congress legislators joined the BJP.