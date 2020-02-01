Good intent, but long term effect, feels industry

It is a good budget. Intent is good. But the effect will be long term. As of now we don’t see how the budget will boost the economy, bring money into the pockets of industry or consumers immediately. This is what the industry had to say reacting to the 2 hour 43 minute budget speech of the Finance minister Nirmala Sithamaran.

Industry welcomed some of the announcements like the IT slabs as well as the initiatives in women and child and ecology. Also they felt that the fisheries and corporate tax amendments could help the state.

