Gold paste worth over Rs 63.6 lakh seized from air commuter

NT NETWORK

Vasco

An air passenger travelling to Bengaluru from Dubai via Goa by Air India flight (AI-994) was apprehended as he was found in possession of 1,728 grams of gold paste valued at Rs 63,64,837.

As per information from AIU Goa customs a team conducted a search of the passengers of Air India flight (AI-996) upon its arrival at the Dabolim airport at around 3.30 am on Monday following profile-based information about the said passenger.

The passenger was caught red-handed while trying to conceal the consignment in his baggage. The gold in paste form has been seized under panchanama and under the provision of Customs Act, 1962. The whole exercise was conducted under the supervision of joint commissioner of customs Pradnyasheel Jumle and overall guidance of commissioner of customs Goa Mihir Ranjan. Further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, it was informed that the AIU of Goa Customs since April 2019 has seized gold worth Rs 1.68 crore at the

Dabolim airport.