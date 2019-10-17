Goa’s prostitutes include 12% Goan girls, also from 5 other countries: ARZ

Girls pushed into prostitution in Goa are not only from outside the state, almost 12 per cent Goan girls are involved in the organised sex racket. And it has not remained limited to coastal belt alone. It has also spread in the interiors of Goa.

Besides 24 states of India, sex workers from five countries are also brought to Goa. These are some shocking figures a survey has revealed.

Anyay Rahit Zindagi is known as ARZ. It has been working in Vasco, for the rehabilitation of sex workers, since 1998.

These rehabilitated girls and women are today running a mechanised Swift Wash Laundry.