Goa’s inland waterways to ease road congestion by 30%

Panaji: Once fully developed, the state’s inland waterways will have the potential to reduce road traffic by at least 30-40 per cent, said Captain James Braganza of Captain of Ports (CoP) on Monday.

Speaking to this daily, Braganza said that developing the waterways is a five-year project and there are plans to set up a connectivity circuit across five rivers of the state. “Floating jetties are a part of the circuit and are being constructed in phases,” said Braganza.

He said that although five years is the long-term timeframe for the circuit to be completed, citizens would be able to experience an ease in road congestion earlier as jetties start coming up along the banks of the rivers.

“There are plans to construct 30 floating jetties in all but even 15 jetties would help us open up some sectors for reducing traffic movement on the roads. For instance, sectors such as Panaji- Cavelossim, Panaji-Baina, Panaji-Shiroda etc would help us to implement north-south connectivity on the rivers,” said the Captain.

The state’s first floating jetty in Panaji was commissioned on February 21. Three more floating jetties are due to come up in Old-Goa, Chapora and Campal as part of phase 1 of the development of inland waterways. Of the three jetties, work on the jetty in Old-Goa has already commenced. The project costing Rs 10 crore is fully funded by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

Braganza said that the four floating jetties would handle primarily small cruise boats, yachts etc. “The floating jetties are for tourism and not for cargo. They have individual capacity ranging from 300 passengers to 600 passengers per day depending on the season,” he said.

“A floating concrete jetty can be installed quickly, is stable, safe and long-lasting. However, even construction of floating jetties involves a lot of work, as the area around the landing point has to be dredged, cleared of mangroves etc,” said Braganza.

The department of CoP recently submitted four projects to the IWAI for funding. These include dredging works on River Sal, construction of floating jetties, setting up of navigational aids and river intelligence services.

Goa has a rich network of inland rivers but not even 50 per cent of the inland waterways are currently being used to ease the congestion on roads. The state’s six national waterways are rivers Zuari (NW111), Mandovi (NW68), Cumbharjua Canal (NW27), Mapusa, Chapora and Sal. They cover a total length of 181.7 kilometres.

In 2018-19, the state waterways transported just 3.8 million tonne of cargo as against 72.3 million tonne of cargo handled by all the waterways in India.