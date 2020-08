The man who opened the doors of education in Goa, the man who gave its own identity to its own land, this man was Goa’s first Chief Minister Dayanand Bandokar.

He was remembered by all on his 47th death anniversary. Tributes were paid to him across Goa.

For many years Goa was under Portuguese colonial rule.

Goa was liberated after struggle and sacrifices of freedom fighters and after liberation it was time to take Goa in a new direction and the education was the solution to it.