Goans need not panic: CM

Margao: The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Monday, said that Goans need not panic about the deadly Coronavirus as the state government has taken all precautions, adding that the preventive steps will have no bearing on supply of essential commodities in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said that people in the state should not panic as the government has taken all the steps to prevent the spread of the virus even though there are no reported cases in Goa.

He said that presently, the health department is awaiting report about one suspected case at the Goa Medical College.

Sawant said that the government is monitoring the coronavirus cases on a day-to-day basis, and added that that the thermal scanners will be installed at Dabolim airport by tomorrow and will be subsequently installed at MPT and at railway stations later.

He said that people can take measures to prevent the spread of the virus and avoid contact specially with those people who have come from outside.

The Chief Minister said that the neighbouring states have also taken steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

When asked about the impact due to the lockdown on supplies of essential commodities, the Chief Minister said that the people need not worry about supplies of essential commodities and the preventive measures should not affect the supplies.

“We are monitoring the situation and should such a situation arise, the people should co-operate but I don’t foresee any such situation,” he added.