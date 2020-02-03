Goan quarantined in GMC ward over coronavirus scare

Panaji: A Goan, suspected to have been infected with the dreaded novel coronavirus (nCoV), was on Sunday kept in a quarantine ward at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim.

This is the second person, who has been quarantined within the last two days. On Saturday, a 27-year-old female tourist was admitted in GMC.

“One more young patient, who is a local, has been isolated. He returned from China only four days back. He is having loose motions and it could be due to some other reasons but we didn’t want to take a chance. Hence, we are treating it as a suspected case of coronavirus,” state epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar said while speaking to this daily.

He said that the patient’s samples have been drawn and sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV). He said that the report of the samples is expected by Wednesday.

Dr Betodkar said that currently two patients have been quarantined in GMC and a total of 14 more persons have been put under watch by the directorate of health services soon after they returned from China. However, they have not shown any symptoms of the coronavirus.

It is pertinent to note that Goa’s first suspected case of coronavirus, a middle-aged tourist, who was admitted to the GMC, tested negative on January 31 after samples were examined

by the NIV.