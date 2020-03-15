GOA SET TO BE UNDER LOCKDOWN

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The government on Saturday announced temporary shutdown till March 31 of all educational institutes, casinos, swimming pools, gymnasiums, cinema theatres, spas, cruises and disco pubs in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, school examinations which have already been scheduled will be conducted as per the schedule.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chaired a high-level meeting at his official residence at Altinho, which was attended by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai, secretaries and heads of various departments and other senior officials.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, Sawant announced various measures to keep off COVID-19.

The state has drawn up an action plan to check the spread of the disease. As part of the plan, educational institutions – from anganwadis to the university – casinos, cinema theatres, swimming pools and disco pubs will be under lockdown from midnight of March 15 to March 31, 2020.

Thermal scanners will be installed at the Dabolim airport, the MPT and railway stations as part of the measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

The state so far has not recorded a single positive case of coronavirus, although two patients have been quarantined at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, and over 55 have been under ‘home quarantine’.

Despite this being the case, the government has taken the unprecedented measure locking down educational institutions and the places thronged by people.

“Anganwadis, schools, colleges, the Goa University, gyms, public swimming pools, cinema theatres, spas, casinos and disco pubs will be compulsorily closed from the midnight of March 15 to March 31, 2020,” he said.

However, later he informed that the exams which have already been scheduled, including Std X and Std XII examinations conducted by the Goa board, will be held as per the schedule during

the period.

The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 has been invoked in the state, empowering the state to ban mass gatherings.

The Chief Minister said the state will review the situation on March 31 and decide the future course

of action.

He said that a virology lab will be set up in Goa in the next 30 days so that tests on patients’ samples could be carried out within the state itself.

The zilla panchayat elections in the state will be held as per the schedule on March 22, Sawant said, appealing to candidates and political parties to avoid mass gatherings and indoor meetings.

He acknowledged the repercussions of the shutdown on the tourism industry, as people have been advised against travelling abroad as well as within

the country.

But the measures are unavoidable considering the global situation vis-a-vis COVID-19, he reckoned, clarifying that the current ‘thermal guns’ at the Dabolim airport will be replaced with thermal scanners with immediate effect.

“All the international and domestic passengers will be screened through the thermal scanners to spot possible carrier of the virus,” he said.

He said the government has also decided to install thermal scanners at the Mormugao Port Trust and the railway stations so that all those who arrive are thoroughly checked before they are allowed to get into the state.

The Chief Minister advised people to avoid huge gatherings at weddings

as well.

As regards the celebration of Shigmo festival in various cities of the state, Sawant said that final decision on celebrations should be taken by local organising committees.

The Chief Minister directed the office of the collector of both districts not to permit any public meetings or gatherings pertaining to the ZP elections.

“To maintain the hygiene at the election booth, the voters will be provided with hand sanitisers, and the staff on election duty will be provided with face masks,” he said.

Sawant also urged owners of shops and pharmacies to stop hoarding sanitisers or selling them at a higher price, as such malpractices will be viewed as a punishable offence as per the advisory.

If any person is suspected of infected by coronavirus in the vicinity then people may call 104 helpline of the







government, Sawant appealed.

The directorate of education and higher education has issued separate circulars informing the educational institute heads about the measures taken by the government, and that school and colleges shall remain closed from March 16 to March 31, 2020.

However, all the scheduled examinations should not be cancelled and shall be held as per the schedule, the circulars said.