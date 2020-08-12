Goa sees six more COVID fatalities

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The COVID death count mounted to 86 in the state on Tuesday, as six more people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the information provided by the directorate of health services, the six new COVID fatalities include a 45-year-old man from Goa Velha, a 72-year-old man from Headland Sada-Vasco, a 68-year-old man from Mestawada-Vasco and 65-year-man from Baina-Vasco. They all passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the Margao-based COVID Hospital.

The fifth fatality is a 68-year-old man from Betim-Reis Magos who had been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, and died on Monday.

The sixth case is of a 73-year-old man from Headland Sada, Vasco who also had been admitted to the GMC. He breathed his last in GMC on Tuesday.

The DHS maintained that all six patients had co-morbidities.