Goa sees one more COVID positive case

Panaji: The state recorded one more positive case of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday. As per a media bulletin issued by directorate of health services (DHS), the person who tested positive for the pandemic had travelled from Maharashtra and entered Goa by road. He has been admitted to the Margao-based designated COVID Hospital and his health condition is reported to be ‘stable’.

The DHS informed that one of the COVID patients recovered from the disease on Saturday. The ‘recovered’ patient has been discharged from the hospital and placed under quarantine as per the protocol. Till date, Goa has seen 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 28 are currently active and 42 patients have defeated the deadly virus. The DHS said that five new suspected cases of coronavirus were reported in Goa on Saturday.

The DHS said that of the 2,201 samples drawn for examination on Saturday, 1,761 tested negative, one tested positive while the reports of the remaining samples are awaited. The DHS said at present some 284 people have been quarantined at various residencies and hotels across the state.