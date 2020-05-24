Goa sees highest spike of 11 COVID cases in a day

Panaji: Even as three more active coronavirus (COVID-19) patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, Goa witnessed the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 11 new confirmed cases of the dreaded virus recorded in the last 24 hours.

As per the media bulletin issued by Directorate of Health Services (DHS), 11 persons who had travelled to Goa by a train from neighbouring Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19.

All the 11 patients have been admitted to the Margao-based designated COVID hospital and their health condition is reported to be ‘stable’.

The DHS informed that three patients have recovered from the disease; the DHS said that they have been discharged from the COVID hospital and placed under institutional quarantine as per the protocol.

Till date, Goa has seen 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 47 are currently active and 19 patients have recovered from the disease. The DHS stated that three new suspected cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Goa on Sunday. The DHS informed that of the 591 samples drawn for examination on Sunday, 580 tested negative, while 11 tested positive for the virus.

The DHS said that at present some 353 people have been quarantined at various residencies and hotels across the state while there are also 209 interstate domestic travellers placed under home quarantine.