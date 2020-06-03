Goa sees highest single-day spike of 47 COVID cases

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, as 47 new confirmed cases of the dreaded virus were recorded in the last 24 hours.

As per the media bulletin issued by the directorate of health services on Wednesday, 42 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic in the locality of Mangor Hill, which is now a containment zone in Vasco.

While the remaining five cases include two persons who had travelled to Goa by road from Maharashtra, two persons travelled from Dubai by a flight and one person had arrived in Goa from Hyderabad by air.

It is pertinent to note that earlier eight cases were recorded at Mangor Hill. With the new 42 cases from the area, the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly virus in the containment zone is 50.

The DHS said that all 47 patients have been admitted to the Margao-based designated COVID Hospital and their health condition is reported to be ‘stable’.

Till date, Goa has seen 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 69 are currently active and 57 patients have recovered from the disease.

The DHS stated that three new suspected cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state on Wednesday.

The DHS informed that of the 2418 samples drawn for examination on Wednesday, 1230 tested negative, 47 tested positive for the virus while the reports of the remaining 1141 samples are still awaited.

The health authorities on Wednesday collected samples of throat swabs of over 353 people from the containment zone at Mangor Hill.