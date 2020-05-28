Goa records one more COVID positive case

Panaji: The state recorded one more positive case of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday. As per the media bulletin issued by the directorate of health services, the person who tested positive for the pandemic had travelled from Maharashtra entering Goa by road.

He was admitted to the Margao-based designated COVID Hospital, and his health condition is reported to be ‘stable’.

The DHS informed that one of the COVID patients recovered from the disease on Thursday. The ‘recovered’ patient was discharged from the hospital and placed under quarantine as per the protocol.

Till date, Goa has seen 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 31 are currently active and 38 patients have defeated the deadly virus. The DHS said that two new suspected cases of coronavirus were reported in Goa on Thursday. The DHS said that of the 983 samples drawn for examination on Thursday, 886 tested negative, one tested positive while the reports of the remaining 96 samples are still awaited.

The DHS said that at present some 218 people have been quarantined at various residencies and hotels across the state. Twenty-six domestic travellers placed under home quarantine on Thursday.