Goa Police suspend use of alcometers

Panaji: In view of the global coronavirus outbreak and its spread across the country, the Goa Police, as a precautionary measure, have temporarily suspended the use of alcometers to check drunk driving/riding till March 31.

However, the police said that if a suspected violator is found, the motorist will be subjected to a blood test at a government-run hospital.

Traffic Superintendent of Police Dinraj Govekar has urged motorists to drive/ride safely and responsibly. “In view of the precautions to be observed by citizens with respect to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the use of alcometers to ascertain violators in cases of drunken driving has been temporarily suspended with immediate effect till March 31, 2020,” said Govekar.

He said that the decision will be reviewed in line with the advisories issued by the health department. “Nevertheless, those found driving under the influence of alcohol will be subjected to blood test and shall be prosecuted as usual,” said Govekar. He said, “Cooperation and assistance from road users is of utmost importance for making Goan roads safer and incident-free.”Meanwhile, the prison authority in Goa has also temporarily suspended visits of families of prisoners, visitors and NGOs that are engaged in reformatory activities at the central jail at Colvale till March 31. The measure has been undertaken as a precaution to avoid any possibility of the spread of coronavirus in the prison.