Goa IT professionals prone to cardiac diseases

ROHAN SHRIVASTAV | NT

Panaji: A cross-sectional study of the health profile of information technology (IT) professionals in Goa has revealed that there is a significant prevalence of lifestyle diseases among the IT workforce.

Lifestyle diseases like hypertension, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidaemia and overweight/obesity were found to be prevalent among the IT professionals. These medical conditions are major risk factors for development of cardiovascular disease.

The study stresses on the need for modification of lifestyle to avoid chronic diseases.

The study published in the Epidemiology International journal says that 33.9 per cent of IT professionals were overweight and 6.8 per cent were obese. Besides, 11 per cent had diabetes and 31.4 per cent had hypertension. The proportion of patients having pre-hypertension, pre-diabetes was 42.2 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively, the study has found.

The study by Preksha P Vernekar, Kalyani S and Jagadish A Cacodcar states that 36.4 per cent had dyslipidaemia of which 30.5 per cent were having hypercholesterolemia and 5.9 per cent were having hypertriglyceridaemia.

The health records of 118 employees, who voluntarily consented for medical check-up, were obtained. These employees belonged to different categories of work in four different companies. Out of the 118 employees, 94 (79.7 per cent) were males and 24 (20.3 per cent) were females. The age of the employees ranged between 21-54 years. The names of the participants and their companies have been kept confidential.

“Majority of the employees i.e. 63 (53.4 per cent) had body mass index (BMI) in the normal range (18.50-24.99); however, seven (5.9 per cent) were underweight, a significant proportion of one-third of them (33.9 per cent) were overweight, six (5.1 per cent) had class I obesity and two (1.7 per cent) had class II obesity,” the findings of the study read.

The study concluded that the pre-placement examination of the employees is a must to ascertain the working capacity of the employee to ensure ergonomics as well as to procure firsthand knowledge on health problems the workers may be suffering from before employment.

The authors have suggested that health education regarding diet, physical activity and relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation can be provided to the employees and there should be an organising committee appointed by the managers that conducts periodic recreational activities for the workers.