Goa is going to host the best games: Rijiju

Porvorim: “I am very happy with Goa’s preparedness for the National Games. After my discussions with the officials concerned and the presentations, I am sure Goa will be hosting the best National Games ever hosted. I have no doubt about it,” stated Union Minister of Sports Kiren Rijiju during his interaction with the media after a meeting in the Secretariat to review Goa’s preparedness for the 36th National Games.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and all other officials connected with the games.

“I have assessed everything and have assured the government of all assistance from my ministry. I will be instructing IOA to help Goa in whatever way they can,” Rijiju told the media.