Goa in grip of cyclone Kyarr, heavy rains to pound today

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The formation of a cyclone Kyarr in the Arabian Sea on Friday morning will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong gusts of wind in the coastal parts of the state, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

The storm is not likely to make landfall on the Indian subcontinent but is expected to hit between south of Oman and adjoining Yemen coasts during subsequent 72 hours.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert (be updated) for the state on Friday and asked the public to stay alert for damages caused by strong winds, flooding and storm surges along the coast. It also advised tourists to delay plans to visit Goa till October 27.

According to the IMD, the ‘depression’ in the Arabian Sea intensified into a ‘deep depression’ on Thursday night and it will further intensify into a ‘cyclone’ on Friday morning somewhere 250km away from the Goa coast and its effect will gradually reduce by Friday late evening.

Under the influence of the cyclone, squally weather condition with wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph and 65 kmph along south Maharashtra, Goa and north Karnataka coasts is likely to prevail till Friday evening.

Earlier, cyclones Vayu and Hikka (which formed during the monsoon) had hit state and now Kyarr has formed in the Arabian Sea which has developed after the withdrawal of the monsoon.

“The cyclone is very likely to move east-northeastwards by Friday evening. Then it is very likely to re-curve and move nearly west-northwestwards towards south Oman and adjoining Yemen coast with gradual intensification during subsequent 72 hours,” the IMD bulletin stated.

A red alert under which taking of action was mandated was issued on Thursday for extreme rainfall which was changed to orange in the afternoon due to shift in direction of depression towards east-northeast which brought extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places instead of many places.

On Thursday, the state received 88mm rains pushing the excess post-monsoon rainfall graph to 144 per cent. Mormugao recorded 160 mm rain while 110 mm rain was recorded in Panaji followed by Old Goa, Canacona and Dabolim – 100mm each, Mapusa – 90mm, Margao – 80mm in the last 24 hours.