Goa has limitations on a professional level: Oscar Bruzon

Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon turned football heads in Goa when he joined Sporting Clube de Goa. He joined Bangladesh team Bashundhara Kings in 2018 and they have qualified for the AFC Group stage in 2019 and the AFC playoffs in 2021. THE NAVHIND TIMES Sports Editor AUGUSTO RODRIGUES caught up with Oscar – who was in Goa for a four day holiday – to understand, the other side of football.

Q: You have coached in Goa and are now coaching in Bangladesh. What is the difference in players in both countries?

The players in Bangladesh are similar to the players of the I-League in 2011. There are many African players in Bangladesh too and the game is of a high physical level. The similarity is striking in terms of type of players but the style of play is different. You see more talent in India.

Q: You gave respectability to Sporting when you were in charge and have now taken your new team Bashundhara Kings to another level by qualifying for AFC competitions in two consecutive years. What is the difference between teams?

Goa has a lot of limitations on a professional level. As long as football is the common point it is easy to take the team forward. Goa is the best place to live in. Football in India is improving. But what is important is to see how efficiently people are going to invest in football.

Q: You have recruited some good foreign players in your team. Do you see a window for players from Goa or India in Bangladesh?

Football in India is improving faster than Bangladesh but there are no players in Goa or India who can be differential. You need to search abroad for such players. Players from India can play in Bangladesh but they need to be differential. Today, a player needs to have that extra bit in him to be different and there are no such players in India.

Q: You saw the I-League and Indian Super league (ISL) in your time in India. Do you still see the difference in the two ?

As far as the efficiency of resources is concerned, I think the I-league is a better league. But when it comes to money needed to run a league, the ISL is better. Personally, I think ISL will need time to replicate what the I-League has achieved in India.

Q: You were part of Mumbai City FC as assistant coach before. Do you intend coming back to ISL?

Not in this present structure of the ISL. There are certain aspects that are not suited for me and unless there are changes made, I do not see myself joining any team in the near future. It may happen later. But, as you know, I speak my mind.

Q: Who are the players from Goa to have impressed you?

I am happy to see the way Adil (Khan) , Brandon and Rowllin have progressed. Brandon has a typical game – which I think is the style he enjoys – when he plays for India and is doing well for his team too. They have all improved a lot.

Q: What ails players from Goa these days?

Goa has players with talent and are good in the technical aspects of the game. The problem with them is their physicality. Look at the players from the North East. They beat players from Goa because of their physical strength. They are physically tough but less talented. That’s why they are beating boys from Goa. Players from Goa have difficulties in a physical game.

Q: Have you been able to zero down on the reason why players in Goa are unable to attain physical form?

I don’t know. One reason could be nutrition that can be studied and overcome. But I do not think that is the main reason. There could be some social bearing on the problem that needs to be studied.

Q: Why is football in India taking time to improve?

Three reasons: One, India needs to develop decent infrastructure; two, India needs good coach education and three, India needs a lot of professional competition for various age groups. Football needs to start competitively at a very young age in India.