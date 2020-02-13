Goa government unhappy with ‘Malang’ movie

‘Malang’ (Vagrant), the recently released Hindi action thriller directed by Mohit Suri and featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Anil Kapoor has portrayed Goa in bad light, in turn forcing the state government to demand access to the scripts of all the movies to be shot in Goa henceforth.

Coming out with this information, the Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant said that the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), which is an authority to give permission for film shootings in the state, would be directed to do so. “The ESG will demand from the producers of films to be shot in Goa, the theme as well as script of the production,” he added, pointing out that if the ESG is not satisfied with the same, them permission will not be given for the producers to use Goa as a location.

‘Malang’, which is a violent film takes place in Goa and has a local coke-snorting cop, Anjaney Agashe (Anil Kapoor). The film itself begins with a hunky Advait (Aditya Roy Kapur) knocking off several of his fellow prisoners in a jail, in Goa. After being released as a free man, he dials up the number of Agashe and informs him that he is about to go on killing spree. Then one after another, Goan cops are bumped off in a brutal manner. The film also has scenes of rave parties in it.

The Chief Minister said that he is aware of the film and the image of Goa portrayed in it. “Henceforth, we will not allow anybody to malign the image of Goa through films,” he maintained, stating that when Goa has good law and order situation, culture and so many other positive things, why should anyone portray its bad image through drugs and other such bad things.