Goa finish penultimate day with lead of 239 runs

NT NETWORK

Porvorim

Snehal Kauthankar was not out on 64 and has kept Goa in sight of a big second innings score as the visitors were 229 for the loss of five wickets at close of the third day’s play of the Ranji Trophy match against Pondicherry at the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) ground in Pondicherry on Monday.

Goa had bowled Pondicherry for 260 in their first innings , ten runs short of their first innings total of 270, started the penultimate day cautiously after losing opener Sumiran Amonkar for just 19 runs.

Wicket keeper Smit Patel added some bite into Goa’s second innings by scoring 60 before the hosts took the scalp of captain Amit Verma who had scored a century in his first innings.

At close play, Goa was 229 for the loss of five wickets with Snehal Kauthankar not out on 64. Batting along Snehal was bowler Darshan Misal who was two runs short of his half century when stumps were drawn.

Goa will start the final day with a lead of 239 over Pondicherry.