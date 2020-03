Goa has entered into Shigmo fervor. Traditional Shigmo is celebrated with enthusiasm is being celebrated across Goa beating Dhol and tashe. Watch the glimpses of Shigmo festivities in Ponda and tribal Shigmo at Barcem in Quepem taluka.

Ponda Shigmotsav Samitte kicked off its annual Shigmo celebration after seeking blessings of goddess Mhalasa Narayani. Various programs were organised by shigmotsav samittee