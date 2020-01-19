Goa enter football semis; Shrungi, Suman bag bronze

Panaji: Goa reached the semi-final in the U-21 category of the Khelo India Youth Games at Guwahati after they played a goalless draw against Delhi on Saturday.

Both teams needed a win to stay afloat in the competition but failed to score until the final whistle. The Goa Defence stood rock solid and repulsed all the sorties of the Delhi team.

With the draw Goa finished the league matches sitting second with 1 win, 2 draws and 5 points. They will now play the Punjab group A toppers on January 20.

In swimming, Shrungi Bandekar won a bronze medal in the 100 mtr girls U-17 backstroke category clocking 1.08.53. It was Karnataka’s Nina Venkatesh who bagged the gold with a timing of 1.06.47.

In the 4X100mtr relay, Shrungi along with Sanjana Prabhugaonkar, Cynthia Choudhury & Mithika Karapurkar finished with 4:18:38 on the clock coming 5th behind Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi & Tamil Nadu.

Goan boxer Suman Yadav has reached the semifinals of the 50kg category after she downed Samikchya Chettri of Sikkim. With pinpoint connection of punches, Suman proved to be too tough and the referee had to intervene in the second round to stop the fight.

The win handed Suman the bronze medal.