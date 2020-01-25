Goa demands Rs 6,333.32 cr from 15th Finance Commission

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Presenting the current fiscal situation of the state and its requirement for funds before the 15th Finance Commission, the Goa government on Friday demanded a grant of Rs 6,333.32 crore in addition to the overall tax devolution.

The Finance Commission, headed by chairman N K Singh, along with its members and senior officials, met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, his cabinet colleagues and senior state government officials at a Dona Paula-based hotel.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Finance Commission, Sawant said that the government has sought a central share of Rs 6,333 crore approximately for sustainable development of the state.

“The government highlighted the fact that the state has taken care of all the people due to which even after mining closure, people did not have to resort to extreme steps like suicide. However, we have not asked for a special financial package to compensate for the loss caused due to the closure of mining,” he said.

Sawant said that while making a presentation on the current financial situation of the state, the government discussed with the finance panel, the revenue loss to the state due to mining closure.

The Chief Minister said that support has also been sought from the Centre for disaster management besides tourism, organic farming and overall development of the state.

“The Commission has said that fund allocation would not be dependant on size of the state but its progressive nature. The Commission members have said they will consider Goa in the category of progressive states while allocating the funds,” Sawant said. He said that the panel has asked the state government to provide it data on the total holiday time spent by foreign tourists in the state.

“The Commission chairman has asked us to prepare data of total period spent by each tourist in Goa so that we can focus on creation of infrastructure,” the Chief Minister said and added that he has already instructed the Secretary (Tourism) to prepare the same. He also said that Goa needs to create infrastructure to focus on hinterland tourism.