GOA BRIEFS

Sharada English, OL Grace are champs

PANAJI: Sharada English High School, Marcela (boys) & Our Lady of Grace High School, Bicholim (girls) emerged Champions of the 17th Goa State U-16 Sub Junior Tennis Ball Cricket Championship organised Goa Tennis Ball Cricket Association & The Sports Authority of Goa on Wednesday at Panchayat ground, Gavant Kumbharjua Goa. Sharada English HS beat SSV Govt High School, Kumbharjua by 5 wickets in the final, while Our Lady of Grace High School outplayed Wagle High School Mangeshi by 21 runs.

Synnovia, Jiya, Pranav, Sarvodnya in quarters

MAPUSA: Synnovia D’ Souza, Jiya Kamat, Riya Haldankar and Siya Dhavaskar have booked their spots in the girls U-15 quarterfinals of the Late Francis D’Souza Memorial All Goa Sub-Junior (U-13/U-15) Badminton Tournament, after winning their respective matches at Peddem Sports Complex on Wednesday. While in the U-15 boys singles category, Pranav Naik, Sarvadnya Khandeparkar, Chirag Mahale, Vedant Chauhan, Shivam Saini, Atharv Pednekar and Rudra Phadte have moved into the quarterfinals.

FIXTURES

Goa Professional League: Sesa Football Academy V Salgaocar Football Club, Duler ground, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Bardez Zone) Group B: Peddem Bomm Sports Club V Chapora Yuvak Sangh, Chapora ground, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Bardez Zone) Group C: Sangolda Lightning V United Club Nerul, Poriat ground, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Bardez Zone) Group D: Football Clube De Sanquelim V St Domnic Savio, Bicholim ground, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Salcete Zone) Group C: Dicarpale Sports Club V St Sebastian Youth Club Fatorda, Mandopa ground, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Salcete Zone) Group D: Tilamola United Sports Club V Macasana Welfare Club, Tilamola ground, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Salcete Zone) Group E: Dramapur Sports Club V United Club Of Orlim, Cavelossim ground, 4.00 pm

GFA U-16 League (South) Second Division: Salcete Football Club V United Club Of Telaulim, Dramapur ground,

4.15 pm

10th Cuncolim Union Rolling Trophy: Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda V Mandopa SC, Cuncolim grounds, 4.30 pm