Is Goa really prepared for the Corona Virus? And are they really taking precautions? The authorities say that they are doing so. But with all the hype, panic is bound to creep in. Looks as if there is a need for the government to be a little proactive.

This is an example how panic can spread. And the government seems to be unaware. Three persons of chinese origin have just returned from China and they are staying at a complex in Taleigao.