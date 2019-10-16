Goa aims to attract investment through Vibrant global summit

Panaji: Delegates from over 52 countries and over 2,500 national and international visitors are expected to attend the Vibrant Goa global summit from October 17-19 at the S P Mukherjee Stadium at Taleigao Plateau.

This will be the first major event in the state showcasing it as a preferred destination for investments.

Speaking on the three-day expo, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that through the Vibrant platform, the state hopes to attract investment in tourism-related projects, IT industry, education hub and green industry. He said that the government fully supports the Vibrant summit and expects it to be a opportunity for the local businessmen.

The state has sanctioned Rs two crore as financial support to the event, said the Chief Minister. The entire expo is expected to cost upwards of Rs 10 crore and local industry is funding the event, he said.

Briefing the press on the summit, the Chief Minister said that benefits to the state from the summit in the form of investments cannot be estimated at this stage because it “depends on the kind of visitors it receives.” “However, there is a distinct promise of investment and trade partnerships taking place,” he said.

He said that the government expects different types of investors and is receptive to all. “We will be providing ease of doing business by providing single-window clearance from the Investment Promotion Board,” said the Chief Minister, speaking in the presence of Raj Kumar Kamat, Manoj Patil and Nitin Kunkoliencar, members of the Vibrant Goa managing committee.

Spread over three days, the Vibrant event will receive delegates from more than 52 countries. Of the 2,500 visitors, around 530 delegates are from overseas. The expo will have 25 knowledge summit lectures addressed by about 86 speakers. The knowledge series lectures will be country-specific on Day 1 and sector-specific on Day 2. The lectures are aimed at helping Indian and Goan diaspora setting up units in foreign countries.

The organisers have lined up 19 international delegations for one-to-one meetings with the Chief Minister, who is likely to be stationed at the expo on Day 2 and conduct the meetings in a special enclosure.

Organisers have also planned the Vibrant summit to be plastic-free with minimal usage of plastics. “We will make sure that everything can be reused and recycled by using earthen or glass containers to serve water,” said Kamat.

Sawant pointed out that to make the summit a success, the organisers commenced work more than eight months back. He revealed that road shows were held in more than 20 cities within India and around 17 foreign countries. Day 3 will have an India Today conclave where performance of different talukas of Goa would be assessed and awards given to the best taluka. Shipbuilding, tourism, construction, sports and entertainment industry are the thrust areas for the Vibrant Goa summit.