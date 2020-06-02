Go for total lockdown in Vasco if COVID cases rise: Carlos

Vasco/Margao: Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to go for a total lockdown in Vasco if COVID-19 positive cases rise at Mangor Hill.

Speaking to media persons, Almeida said, “I spoke to the Chief Minister, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, health secretary Nila Mohanan and district collector South Ajit Roy seeking a total lockdown in Vasco if there is a spike in COVID-19 positive cases, so as to contain the spread of the virus.”

The Vasco MLA requested Mohanan to push for widespread testing in the area so as to minimise local transmission risk. He exhorted the people to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government so as to keep the deadly virus at bay.

“Everything is normal and there is no need to panic,” Almeida remarked.

South Goa district collector Ajit Roy on Tuesday said the containment plan was put in place on Tuesday in abidance of the protocol issued by the Centre.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ after visiting Mangor Hill, Roy said, “My team is working at the site 24×7. I have inspected the areas. Around 200 samples were taken for the COVID 19 test from the immediate neighbourhood of the affected people… their reports are awaited. We will be testing aggressively in the next few days in these containment zone as per the plan.”

Samples of over 200 people taken

VASCO: Samples of throat swabs of over 200 people living in Mangor Hill were taken on Tuesday. Deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate, Mormugao, Paresh Faldessai said the health authorities collected the samples, which were sent to the GMC for the COVID-19 test. “Everything is under control and people should not panic. The whole area is now a containment zone,” Faldessai said. Health secretary Nila Mohanan told reporters in Panaji that the department will continue collecting the samples till they are satisfied that the sufficient number of people are tested. NT