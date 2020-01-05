GMC Hospital performs kidney transplant

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The urology nephrology and anesthesiology departments of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, on Saturday jointly conducted a successful kidney transplant.

The latest of the transplants was carried out on a man who was donated a kidney by his wife.

The latest transplant was carried out by the team of doctors led by Dr Madhumohan Prabhudessai and Dr J P Tiwari, respectively. The first kidney transplant was performed in the GMC on October 15, 2011. Since then 20 transplants have been carried out till date.

“Following the setting up of the State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organization (SOTTO) and Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) laboratory at the GMC such type of transplant is a great boost to our programme. We hope to start our deceased donor transplant from this year onwards,” Dr Prabhudessai said in a video message that was released by GMC soon after the kidney transplant was performed.

The dean of GMC Dr Shivanand Bandekar said that the kidney transplant was carried out free of cost to needy patients, he said that this goes a long way in helping patients who are having terminal kidney disease.

Expressing his happiness over the successful transplants carried out by GMC doctors, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane assured that the government will continue to provide all required support from the government.

He informed that the government is in the process to tie up with Spain’s Donation and Transplantation Institute for the proper management of SOTTO and GMC doctors will also receive training in organ donation from the particular institute.