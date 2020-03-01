GIM hosts conference on emerging markets innovation

The Centre for Innovation at Goa Institute of Management (GIM) recently organised a conference on Emerging Markets Innovation (EMI) attended by experts, practitioners and academicians. The inaugural edition of the magazine Innovation Insight was unveiled on the occasion

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr Ajit Parulekar, director, GIM said, “India is really known for its process driven innovation across sectors leading to lowering of cost of production. Innovation has been the number one driver for the healthcare industry and continues to push companies to change and innovate rapidly.”

The chief guest of the conference, Ankita Anand, director of IT and chief executive officer, Start-up Innovation Cell, Goa, spoke about ‘glocalisation’ and stressed on the importance of going local. Guest of Honor, Dr Ashis Dash, Joint Director General of Foreign Trade Regional Authority, Vadodara, spoke about the policy paradigm shift in the world. He explained the important role of WTO, it’s tax-free policies for import-export and the fact that India was shifting its focus towards the implementation of processes within emerging markets.

The conference also hosted three keynote speakers. Prof Rishikesha Krishnan, former director at IIM Indore, Preeti Vyas, chairwoman Vyas Giannetti Creative and Rajeev Shorey, principal scientist, TCS Innovation Lab. Speaking about the inaugural edition of the magazine Innovation Insight, Dr Nitin Upadhyay, chair and head, Centre for Innovation explained, “This magazine brings together leading experts, practitioners, and academicians to contribute on some of the biggest applications, opportunities and challenges faced by emerging economies today in the innovation landscape and ecosystem.”