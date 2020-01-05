GFP to move motion in House on Mhadei dispute

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa Forward Party on Saturday decided to move an adjournment motion on the Mhadei water dispute during the one-day assembly session scheduled on January 7.

Governor Satya Pal Malik has summoned the daylong session of state legislative assembly on January 7 to ratify a constitutional amendment bill that seeks to extend reservation to scheduled caste and scheduled tribes in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another ten years.

Addressing media persons after the party’s executive committee meeting on Saturday, GFP president Vijai Sardesai said that as the state government has failed to protect the interest of Goa on the Mhadei tangle, his party will move the adjournment motion on the issue during the session.

“Since an adjournment motion requires support of one sixth of the members, I appealed to other Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Independents, to extend their support to the motion,” he said.

Sardesai said the Governor is on record stating that Goa is being cheated on the Mhadei water dispute.

“The other day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a programme in Karnataka during which Chief Minister B S





Yediyurappa demanded additional Rs 50,000 crore from the Centre to complete the irrigational projects in the state,” the GFP supremo pointed out.

There is a connection between Governor’s statement and Karnataka’s demand, Sardesai said, adding that Goa is “insignificant” when discussions are held at higher level.

He said the GFP concurs with the Governor’s view that the Mhadei is our lifeline and it should be protected.

“The protection of the Mhadei river is an issue that needs to be tackled with urgency, and for which there should be consensus,” he observed.

Sardesai also alleged that the state government has been glossing over all burning issues, including the Mhadei dispute, and trying to mobilise people on issues like nationalism and others.

It has been proved that the Mhadei dispute is being pushed to the margin intentionally and it is a well thought out strategy of the ruling party, he alleged.

Stating that the tourism sector has been on the decline in the state, the Fatorda MLA said that tourism promotion roadshows should not be held as they have failed to bring foreign tourists into the state.

“Tourism promotion roadshows have become picnics for the Tourism Minister and his family members,” he reckoned.

Maintaining that the financial condition of the state is very bad, Sardesai said that his party has decided to carry out an exercise by taking experts on board to find solution for financial problems of Goa.