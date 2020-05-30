GFP demands setting up of rescue team for stranded Goans

Panaji: Launching the #crimetobeagoaningoa? campaign on the Goa Statehood Day, the Goa Forward Party on Saturday demanded that the government immediately set up repatriation and rescue team for seafarers as well as Goans stranded all over the world including students and those who have lost their jobs.

Addressing a press conference in the city, GFP president Vijai Sardesai said the campaign will use social media abundantly to expose the failure of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in managing the state during the corona pandemic situation, just as some bureaucrats in the administration are abdicating their responsibility.

The GFP president took the government to task for having different standard operating procedure (SOP) for Goans including seafarers, and non-Goans arriving in Goa without any specific reason.

“The government is acting like a vulture and treating rescue operation of Goans like a commercial venture by extorting money from ethnic Goans arriving in Goa as well as forcing them to undergo 14-day quarantine,” he added, pointing out that on the other hand, non-Goans arriving in Goa are allowed to skip the quarantine exercise.

The GFP also alleged that the government has no exit lockdown policy in place and the state executive committee set up to handle corona-related situation in Goa, which is an autonomous body, is being forced to take decisions based on political and economic reasons, and not health reasons.

Jayesh Salgaocar and Vinod Paliencar, the two GFP legislators, stated that the government has reduced the fishing ban period in the state from mandatory 61 days to 47 days, in turn allowing the mechanised fishing to start before the end of the spawning period of fish. “This will damage the fishing prospects of local fishermen,” they maintained, demanding that the government should immediately rollback the decision.

Sardesai also maintained that the livelihood of the traditional Goan occupationists like ‘poder’, ‘render’, etc has suffered a lot during last two months, as also the taxi operators facing tough times.

The GFP stated that its preliminary focus would be to bring stranded Goans including seafarers back to Goa.