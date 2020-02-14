GFDC opens training centre at Mount Litera Zee school

NT KURIOCITY

Goa Football Development Council (GFDC) inaugurated its 38th training centre in association with Mount Litera Zee School, Sancoale. Around 450 trainees have already enrolled at the centre which will cater to boys and girls from Mount Litera Zee School in various categories such as U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-16.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, member secretary GFDC, Aleixo Francisco Da Costa said it was indeed a proud moment to inaugurate a grassroot football centre at Mount Litera Zee School and thanked principal, Sandhya Venkatesh for accepting and supporting the centre establishment.

Speaking further he said children should take seriously the opportunity they have been given and added that the GFDC is making football training available for children from a very young age. “A child who takes part in outdoor activity can study better than a child who is kept indoors,” Aleixo said.

Addressing the gathering principal, Sandhya Venkatesh said that sports is the best possible way to raise the future generations and added that this is why Mount Litera Zee School supports every school child participating in any kind of sport. “If you persevere, if you listen to your coaches and teachers, then you will find yourselves on the threshold of a major opportunity,”

she said.

The inauguration of the centre was marked by cutting of the cake, release of balloons and an exhibition game. Head boy, Hezekiah Figueiredo delivered the vote of thanks by expressing his gratitude to Aleixo Fransisco Da’Costa; principal, Sandhya Venkatesh; PTA chairperson, Krupskaya Figueiredo; and physical education teachers, Pallavi Naik, Chandresh Gaonkar and

Shawn Rodrigues.