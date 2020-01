Goa Forward has decided to move adjournment motion on Mhadei issue in the one-day Assembly session convened next Tuesday. Goa Forward supremo Vijai Sardessai has appealed to all the opposition parties and independent MLAs to support his move.

Opposition Leader Digambar Kamat had initially demanded to hold a special assembly session on Mhadei issue.

However, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declined saying he has full faith in the Central Government to resolve the Mhadei issue in Goa’s favour.