Get Winter Ready

Deepika Rathod

Winter is approaching and the rains are not ready to leave us. This is taking a toll on our immune function as well as digestion. Many cases of indigestion, fever, cold and cough have been observed recently as the weather is getting worse. What should we do to keep our immune function in check in order to stay away from such ailments or tackle them and bounce back to good health?

The answer is in our body and gut. The healthier and cleaner you eat, the better your immunity.

With winter around the corner, it is not only the weather that changes but also the digestive functioning of the body. One may have noticed that digestion becomes sluggish and one feels heavy and bloated during winter. These changes have a negative effect on the body, which leads to weight gain particularly and the detoxification process too slows down.

Make sure to include these fruits, vegetables and grains in your diet in order to prepare the body and immune functioning to fight the winter blues:

The vegetables and fruits like carrots, knolkhol, green peas, oranges, custard apple, etc, are highly nutritious and protect the body from cold, cough and flu because of their antioxidants properties.

Green tea and matcha green tea have a lot of antioxidants. These help the body reduce oxidative stress and the effect of bacteria, which improves immunity.

Garlic and onion have a positive effect on the body in winter. They give energy to the body and improve immunity which helps us combat various allergies. They have glucosinolates which also fight cellular abnormalities.

Green leafy vegetables are a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C and K and other important minerals. Green vegetables are rich in calcium which supports the bones, keeping them dense and healthy, especially during winter when we need to take extra care of the bones.

Fruits like oranges and grapes contain vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin and keep it hydrated and healthy. These fibre-rich fruits help reduce cholesterol, increase metabolic activity and keep gut health in check by reducing constipation.

Whole grains and pulses are a must in winters because they fuel the body to combat the winter blues and chilly weather. They are a good source of protein and energy, which helps one stay active throughout the day.

Dates and sesame are warm in nature and are highly recommended in winters. They are good sources of fibre, iron, magnesium, calcium and vitamins C and B3. They are also good sources of energy. These food items keep the body warm and improve metabolism.

Include various herbs and spices in the diet these are have high amounts of anti-inflammatory, antioxidants and immune boosting ingredients. These help fight cold and cough.

It is important to drink an adequate amount of water during winter. We don’t sweat or feel thirsty, but still lose water for normal body functions. We get dehydrated but the symptoms aren’t visible, and so we may forget to drink water. This makes digestion and metabolism sluggish. Try and improve your water intake to stay healthy during winter.

Keep a close check on your lifestyle and don’t interrupt your workout or exercise schedule.

Stay active to stay healthy!