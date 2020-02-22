Get, set, Carnival!

Carnival 2020 celebrations in the state began on a colourful note. The annual four-day festival commenced at the capital city Panaji.

Leading the float parade was Shalom Sardinha as King Momo who declared the festival open by welcoming the audience to the event.

“The kingdom of Goa, I give you full liberty to forget the troubles of life and enjoy the festivities to the fullest. Girls, let your hair loose and put on your dancing shoes. And boys, rock the dance floor and don’t misbehave. And tourists welcome to our land of sun, sea and sand,” he said. He further advised revellers to enjoy the festival responsibly without causing any pain or harm to themselves or others. He also requested the people to keep Goa clean and green.

(The Carnival float parades will be held in Margao and Quepem on February 23, Vasco and Curchorem on February 24 and Mapusa and Morjim on February 25.)