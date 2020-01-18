GCZMA gets NGT relief over turtle nesting sites

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The National Green Tribunal has given more time to the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to file yet another action taken report on the demolition of illegal structures at turtle nesting sites, giving details on the compensation recovered from violators.

The court directed the authority to submit the status report by February 19.

At the hearing, the authority submitted its action taken report and sought more time to file the status report since the orders of demolition needed to be communicated to violators within a week’s time.

The green court gave 30 days’ time to file the report and directed the GCZMA to include in the report the recovery of compensation assessed against the violators.

In its status report submitted to the court in compliance with NGT’s earlier order, the authority informed that total 241 structures were identified for

demolition; of which 166 structures were ordered for demolition. Seventy of the identified structures have been demolished and penalty of Rs 24 lakh has been recovered.

It further submitted that the violators who have failed to pay shall pay as arrears of land revenue through the mamlatdars of the respective talukas.

The principal bench of the NGT on May 1 last year had directed the GCZMA to deposit an interim environment compensation of Rs 1 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board within a period of one week for the alleged failure in compliance of the order.

However, the green court kept in abeyance its order from paying fine, directing the authority to complete the entire proceedings against all the offending structures and submit a report.