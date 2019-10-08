Gaude-led advisory council to prepare policies under tribal sub-plan

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In order to formulate policies related to Tribal Sub-Plan for scheduled tribes’ community in the state and to suggest measures for proper planning and implementation of the schemes by the directorate of tribal welfare, the state government has constituted the Tribal Advisory Council headed by the Tribal Welfare Minister Govind Gaude.

As per notification issued by the director of tribal welfare Sandhya Kamat, Cumbharjua MLA Pandurang Madkaikar, Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar, ZP member Dhaku Madkaikar, Shivdas Gaude, Fatima Gaonkar, Minaxi Goankar, Khushali J Velip, Shanu Velip, Durgadas Gaude, the Chairman of Goa State Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation, Upasso Gaonkar (Quepem), Keshav Kerkar (Ponda), P K Velip Kankar (Margao), Vishwas Gaude (Madkai), Namdev Fatarpekar (Tiswadi) are the members of the council and Chokha Ram Garg, IAS, a Secretary of Tribal Welfare is the member secretary of the panel.

The key functions of the tribal advisory council are to formulate policies related to Tribal sub-plan, to approve perspective TSP document and annual plan, to suggest measures for proper planning and implementation of the schemes by the directorate of tribal welfare, and to monitor progress of the TSP so as to take timely corrective measures for improving performance of the department and also advise on such other matters pertaining to the welfare and advancement of the Scheduled Tribes in the state.

According to the notification, the council shall meet at least once in six months.